iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 190,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.