iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Reduced by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,650,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.