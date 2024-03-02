iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,222 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 417,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

