iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

