Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 3rd

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.8 %

ITRN opened at $26.32 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.