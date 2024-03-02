Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 64,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 42,482 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $25.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

