J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,782 shares of company stock worth $5,318,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

