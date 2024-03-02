Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CFO Roger Mj Thompson Sells 30,656 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JHG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.