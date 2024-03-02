Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 11.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 1,130,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 687,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

