Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.150-19.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.15-$19.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

