Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates C$57.00 Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.35.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.40. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

