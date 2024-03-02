Jefferies Financial Group Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$4.40

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$4.40 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGI

Organigram Stock Up 4.7 %

OGI stock opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.08736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.