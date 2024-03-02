JMP Securities Lowers GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target to $39.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 358.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GH Research by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GH Research by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

