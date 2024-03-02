JMP Securities Lowers GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target to $39.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 358.82% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GH Research
GH Research Trading Down 4.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GH Research by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GH Research by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GH Research
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.