JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 15.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. JOANN has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOAN

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.