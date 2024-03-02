Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 19,883 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $475.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

