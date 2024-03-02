Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 717.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

