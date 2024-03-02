Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

