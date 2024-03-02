Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

