Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $205.87 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $209.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

