Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $225,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,801,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

