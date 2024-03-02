Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

