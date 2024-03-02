Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.