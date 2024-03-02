Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 171 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

