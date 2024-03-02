Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $475,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.