Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 872,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

