JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,031.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,712.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,620.09. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,038.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

