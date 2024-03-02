JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $32.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Flywire by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

