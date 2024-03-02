JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $8.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.72.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,929,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

