JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $88.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

