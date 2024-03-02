JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.74

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 102047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQUA. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

