Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 2,465,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,988,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,337,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,769,687 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.