Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of KYN stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

