Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Stake Reduced by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KYCH stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

