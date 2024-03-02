KeyCorp Trims Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price to $43.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Down 1.4 %

Progyny stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progyny by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progyny by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

