Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $130.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

