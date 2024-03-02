Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $135,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

