Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

