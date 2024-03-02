Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $48.76 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,539,286 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

