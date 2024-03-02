Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 675.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.57).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.24) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.90) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 627.40 ($7.96) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 662.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 628.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

