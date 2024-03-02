Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Trading 14.4% Higher

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56. 194,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 171,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

