Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

LNTH opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

