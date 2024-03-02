Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 275,240 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Nordson worth $176,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 88.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 156.5% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

