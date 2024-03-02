Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,179 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Autodesk worth $155,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

