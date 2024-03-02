Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,911 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.38% of International Game Technology worth $143,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,533,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,239,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,540,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

