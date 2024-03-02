Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLA opened at $202.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.