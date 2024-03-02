Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $101.38 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,601,267 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $101,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.