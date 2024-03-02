Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $162.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,686,935 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vale worth $162,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vale by 508.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

