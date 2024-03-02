Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $167.07 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,216,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,528,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $167,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.