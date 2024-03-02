Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $53.93 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $53,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $980.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $893.49 and a 200-day moving average of $794.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $983.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,185 shares of company stock worth $6,861,301 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

