Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $68.60 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $68,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 219,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.